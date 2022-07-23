SBP’s BoD gets new members

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Friday has appointed new members to the Board of Directors of the State Bank of Pakistan.

“In pursuance of powers conferred under Section 11A (1) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) (Amendment) Act, 2022, the President of Pakistan upon the recommendation of the federal government is pleased to appoint the following eminent professionals as non-Executive Directors on the Board of Directors of State Bank of Pakistan for the period of five years with immediate effect,” said a notification issued by Ministry of Finance yesterday. The members included Dr Ali Cheema, Dr Akbar Zaidi, Tariq Mahmood Pasha, Najaf Yawar, Fawad Anwar, Nadeem Husaain, Mahfooz Ali Khan and Zahid Fakhr ud din Ebrahim.

Out of the five existing members of the SBP board of directors, three directors were retired on Friday, leaving the board with only two members. According to the act of the SBP, the government is required to appoint eight non-executive directors for a term of five years.

Under the act, the board is responsible for the oversight of affairs and functions of the SBP and also supervise the management and the bank’s administration, operations and have the right of access to all the activities of the bank.

Non-executive directors shall be eminent professionals each of whom is well-known for his integrity, expertise, and experience in the fields of economics, financial services, banking, law, information technology, risk management or accountancy to perform the oversight.

They shall have an advanced degree from a recognised university or hold professional accreditation and relevant experience in any such fields for not less than 10 years. This will limit the government’s choices for the appointment of the board directors.

The board also has a say in formulation and overseeing foreign exchange reserve management, strategic investment and risk policy; approves the annual budget of the bank and approve the annual report and financial statements of the bank.

It is worth mentioning here that the post of State Bank of Pakistan governor is also vacant from few months. Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Thursday said that government would appoint new governor by next week.