News Desk

Security forces conduct 2 IBOs in different areas of North Waziristan

Security forces conducted 2 Intelligence Based Operations in different areas of North Waziristan District.

According to ISPR, In the first Operation, a High-Value terrorist commander was apprehended in injured condition, along with three other terrorists.

In the second operation, 3 terrorists got killed. Weapons, ammunition and IEDs were also recovered. All the terrorists (killed and apprehended) were affiliated with Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group.

These terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, extortion for ransom, and killing of innocent citizens.

