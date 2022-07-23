Six women climbers etch their names in history by scaling K2

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE – Six women mountaineers – two from Pakistan and one each from Iran, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Chinese Taipei – etched their names in history on Friday as they became the first female climbers from their countries to reach atop K2 (8,611-metre), the world’s second-highest peak.

“We are extremely proud to announce that Samina Baig of Pakistan with her strong Pakistani team, successfully summitted the world’s most fascinating and dangerous mountain [K2], known as the savage mountain,” Karrar Haidri, Secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP), said in a statement.

The 32-year-old Samina comes from remote Shimshal village of Gilgit-Baltistan. She holds the unique record of being the first Pakistani amongst men and women to climb the Seven Summits in Seven Continents. Back in 2013, Samina became the first Pakistani woman to summit Mount Everest (8,848-metre), the world’s highest peak.

According to Haidri, alongside Samina six other Pakistani mountaineers also scaled K2. “This is also for the first time in history that a seven member Pakistani team has summited K2.” He said a second Pakistani female climber, Naila Kiyani, was also among the teams to summit the mountain. “Iranian female climber Afsaneh Hesamifard also successfully ascended K2.” She is only the third woman to reach the top of Mount Everest during an expedition in May, this year.

Haidri said several other mountaineers, including Nelly Attar, a female Lebanese-Saudi fitness expert and Oman, and Chinese Taipei’s female climbers also ascended K2 on Friday. The popularity of Pakistan’s captivating mountains is growing across the globe at a rapid pace as for the first time in recent history over 1400 international climbers applied to attempt its 6,000 to 8,000-metre peaks, this summer.

This number is quite staggering as compared to the last year when 550 climbers tried their luck. Several teams have arrived in Pakistan, while multiple outfits have already accomplished the trekking mission. Around 57 expeditions across 23 peaks with a combined total of 672 climbers [576 men and 96 women had been issued permits.

DG SBP GREETS FEMALE MOUNTAINEERS FOR SCALING K2

Meanwhile, Director General (DG) Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Muhammad Tariq Qureshi has congratulated Pakistan’s female mountaineers Samina Baig and Naila Kayani for scaling K2 peak successfully.

In a greeting message here on Friday, Tariq Qureshi said that Samina Baig and Naila Kayani made the entire nation proud through their amazing feat. “After scaling K2 peak successfully, Samina Baig and Naila Kayani have become role models for the young girls across the country. They have demonstrated great courage and strong willpower which is highly appreciable,” he added.