Square One?

The Punjab Assembly session for the vote of the Chief Minister finally took place on Friday after a three-hour delay. The race between CM Hamza Shehbaz and his opponent Pervaiz Elahi, backed by PTI, was contingent upon the tight numbers between both sides. The provincial government had 179 votes, while on paper, PTI had 186 with the inclusion of ten members of its ally, the PML-Q.

The night before the vote, however, a key meeting between PML-Q president Shujaat Hussain and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari led to a letter being issued by the former to his party members and the Deputy Speaker to not vote for the PTI candidate in the upcoming vote. This would effectively mean that PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi could no longer be voted for by his party and would hence lose the vote. This bizarre situation led to the candidate himself technically not being able to vote in his own favour either. The Deputy Speaker considered the letter valid and declared that Hamza Shehbaz had won the vote by making ten crucial votes completely irrelevant.

The level of polarization within the political sphere has reached levels where party infighting and splits of view within political sides have now been revealed for all to see. The Chaudhry family has been firmly split down the middle as a result of the division. The Punjab government continues to hold power, and this effectively means that the federal government will continue to function as well.

But the Deputy Speaker’s ruling, much like the one made in April, has also led to a split in legal opinion. The question of whether the parliamentarians are to vote in light of the parliamentary party policy, or the wishes of the party head will be the most prominent going forward. PTI and PML-Q (the faction which was voting for Pervaiz Elahi in the assembly) have already announced that they will be disputing this vote in the Supreme Court.

It is becoming increasingly clear that neither side is willing to accept the other in power, and this divide is not likely to be overcome without the general elections. However, even if the elections were to be held tomorrow, unsubstantiated allegations and accusations would follow. There is a need for both sides to engage in discussions once more. This conflict is not tenable, the daily picture of the economy indicates as much as well.