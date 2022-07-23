APP

Stock market gains 245 points

ISLAMABAD – The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Friday, gaining 245.55 points, a positive change of 0.62 percent, closing at 40,077.30 points against 39,831.75 points on the last working day. A total of 171,270,302 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 157,992,886 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.4.735 billion against Rs.4.283  billion on last trading day. As many as 317 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 226 of them recorded gains and 72 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 19,981,000 shares and price per share of Rs.1.20, United Foods Ltd with the volume of 18,963,448 and price per share of Rs.17.77 and TPL Properties with volume of 16,814,301 and price per share of Rs.16.87.

