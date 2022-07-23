The Prime Minister took notice of the shortage of essential medicines in the country

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif took notice of the shortage of essential medicines in the country.

On the instructions of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the Committee on Life Saving Drugs of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has started an investigation into the matter and has requested a report on the shortage of drugs from the federal and provincial authorities today.

In the letter written to the authorities, it is said that 60 essential medicines are not available in the country, important medicines for psychological, mental, heart and other diseases are not available in Pakistan at present, all federal and provincial drug regulatory authorities should investigate and report today.

On the other hand, the pharma industry says that due to the increase in production costs, companies have stopped making these drugs. If the prices are not increased, there will be a severe shortage of more drugs in the country.