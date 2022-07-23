Our Staff Reporter

TLP’s sit-in outside ECP continues in Karachi

KARACHI – A large number of activists of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) continue to sit outside the office of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Karachi on Friday to register their protest against one of the commission’s decisions. TLP Ameer Hafiz Saad Rizvi will lead Friday prayers at the site of the sit-in. Later, he will also address the participants. TLP, a religious party, is protesting against the ECP’s decision in which the latter had said that the results of the by-election in NA-240, Karachi were valid.

