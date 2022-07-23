Our Staff Reporter

Training event for orphans organised

PESHAWAR   –   Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KP-CTA), Al-Khidmat Foundation, and Youth Affairs Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa jointly organised a training programme for orphans in connection with the 75th Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Pakistan’s independence.

In the training programme, orphans from all the districts of the province, in which around 100 children from Peshawar, Haripur, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Swabi and other districts participated. In a three-day programme held in Bata Kundi Naran District Mansehra, various training sessions were organized for these orphans and destitute children, which included leadership camps, information sessions, physical training programmes, capacity building and other training.

Physical training was also given to children and youth during the programme.

