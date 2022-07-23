News Desk

Two die as roof come crashing down in Lahore

After light and heavy rain in different areas of Lahore, two people lost their lives when the roof of the house collapsed on Bedian Road.

Rescue 1122 completed its operation in the area after the incident occurred.

Johar Town area of Lahore recorded the highest rainfall of 66 mm, while Airport recorded 7 mm, Gulberg 13.5 mm and Lakshmi Chowk 3 mm.

Most of the areas of Lahore city, Shahrah Quaid-e-Azam, Canal Road, Canal Bank Scheme, Garhi Shahu were also covered with clouds.

On the other hand, heavy rain in Chishtian city and its surrounding roads have turned into rivers. Due to the rain, the incompetence of the administration has been revealed.

