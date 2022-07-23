Agencies

Ukraine’s camera-shy first lady steps onto global stage

Kyiv, Ukraine – She is a screenwriter by profession, but war-torn Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska has emerged from the wings to take centre stage, finding her voice as a powerful advocate for her people. Initially a reluctant public figure, the 44-year-old spent weeks in hiding at the start of the war, moving with her two children from one safehouse to the next as Russia cut its deadly swathe through her country.
But she has since returned to the spotlight on an international charm offensive, addressing the US Congress this week as part of Ukraine’s outreach for Western support in its struggle for survival.
“Help us to stop this terror against Ukrainians,” she implored lawmakers as she appeared in person to show them images of children maimed by Russia.

More Stories
International

SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission

International

Twitter says Musk ‘uncertainty’ hurting revenue

Islamabad

Pakistan strategically located for linking Central Asian region with sea routes: SCO

Islamabad

FO disowns Fatemi’s meetings with US state secretary

National

KP CM reviews law, order situation in province

Business

Centre invites provincial govts to purchase their concerned Discos

Business

Govt will continue to provide loans under MPMG scheme

Business

Govt urged to control rupee fall

Business

Pakistan’s exports to China up nearly 10.97pc year-on-year in H1 2022

Business

Stock market gains 245 points

1 of 4,388

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More