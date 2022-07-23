We are not far from Sri Lanka moment, warns Imran Khan

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday warned that Pakistan is not far from a Sri Lanka moment when the public will fill the streets for the ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan lamented that the mafia led by Asif Zardari and the Sharif family has brought the country to its knees politically and economically in just over three months.

He added that did it simply to save their illegally accumulated wealth amassed over 30 years of plundering Pakistan. “My question is: how long will State institutions continue to allow this?”

Khan said that he could say with certainty after his interaction with the nation and their response to his call for Haqeeqi Azadi that the people of Pakistan have had enough and will not allow these mafias to continue their loot and plunder.

“We are not far from Sri Lanka moment when our public pours out into streets,” he said.

The message from the PTI chairman came as the Supreme Court is hearing a petition from Parvez Elahi against a ruling of the deputy speaker that rejected 10 votes of PML-Q for violating party head Chaudhry Shujaat’s directive.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial today summoned Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly after PTI and PML-Q filed petitions against the victory of Hamza Shahbaz during the election for CM Punjab.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar led the proceedings of the case today.

The apex court also summoned Hamza Shahbaz, attorney general, chief secretary Punjab and advocate general Punjab, and further directed the deputy speaker to bring the record of the CM Punjab election.

During the hearing, the chief justice remarked that there is nothing in their decision that the deputy speaker mentioned during the assembly proceedings. “We are here to learn and will summon the deputy speaker so that he could identify the paragraph from the apex court’s decision which he used to decide on the matter,” he said.