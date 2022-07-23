Will govt take risk of by-polls on 131 PTI seats in one go?

ISLAMABAD – The PML-N-led government has technically clinched the throne [Takht-e-Lahore] with three votes in Punjab Assembly, yet the controversial matter regarding en-bloc resignations of PTI members is still a big challenge for PDM in the centre.

The surprising results of by-polls in Punjab have visibly multiplied the confusion of eleven parties [PDM]. The ruling party with its allies will definitely hesitate to adventure on 131 seats of National Assembly. The fear of losing majority in the centre is one of the big hurdles to accept the en-masse resignations at one go.

Perhaps, the senior leadership in the ruling clique has devised to resolve this controversy by accepting the resignations of PTI MNAs in different phases. The acceptance of a resignation means holding by-election over the vacant seat of a member is obviously not a big task for the government and its institutions to hold the bye-polls on 131 seats one by one.

Talking to this newspaper, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that he had called all these MNAs for the verification of their resignations. “Obviously, we have to take the decision on this matter soon,” said the Speaker, slightly hinting to handle this matter in different phases.

On the other hand, the PTI MNAs have also not shown any interest to go in person for the verification of their submitted resignations. This important matter is pending in the National Assembly Speaker’s office for the last around four months.

The ruling party with the consultation of its main allies had not opened the Pandora box by accepting the resignations, as the by-polls would be a daunting task and not favourable for the party at this political juncture.

President Arif Alvi has formally summoned the National Assembly session after a break of around a month. The Speaker National Assembly has faced a number of times a taunt from opposition leader Raja Riaz to accept the resignations of the members resigned from the national assembly. The chair had not given any satisfactory response to the Opposition Leader each time over his question regarding the resignation controversy.

Talking to this scribe, opposition leader Raja Riaz has also invited PTI’s chairman Imran Khan to rejoin the National Assembly if he was unwilling to appear before Speaker Raza Pervaiz Ashraf for the verification of resignations.

Political pundits viewed that the incumbent government would not be able to further linger this constitutional matter. The party heads from the ruling party have to face this big reality. “Lingering this matter would not serve the purpose, as it can become a problem for the government,” they said, mentioning that the PTI’s members might also not serious in leaving their seats of National Assembly. The seriousness could also be gauged as even not a single MNA from PTI dare to appear before the Speaker for the verification of resignations.