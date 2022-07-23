Yasin forced to fast unto death despite worsening health condition: Mushaal

ISLAMABAD – Lashing out at the world powers and UN bodies’ criminal silence and callous attitude towards Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Yasin Malik, Peace and Culture Organisation Chairperson Mushaal Hussein Mullick said that he (Yasin Malik) had announced fast unto death from Friday against his judicial murder by kangaroo courts in fraudulent cases.

Mushaal, who is the wife of Yasin Malik, in a statement feared that she was saddened to even think that Yasin, with his fast deteriorating health condition, had decided to go on a hunger strike.

She said that the JKLF chairman was implicated in fictitious and fabricated cases in a clear attempt to politically victimise him, who was even denied the right of personal appearance in the ongoing trial, in complete contravention of legal and democratic norms. Therefore, Mushaal stated that he was left with no legal recourse, eventually he took the decision of going on a hunger strike unto death in the Tihar jail death cell.

She lamented that the world’s powers and so-called human right organizations’ criminal silence pertaining to the inhuman and cruel treatment by the Indian fascist Narendra Modi-led government against Kashmiri people especially Yasin Malik raised many eyebrows. The hurriyat leader stated that the world treated the Kashmiri people as if the world did not belong to them.

“Why are we living in a world where we will not be heard until we go on strikes or are dead? Do our voices not matter? Are we Children of lesser God?,” she questioned.

Mushaal went on to say: “His 10-year-old daughter Raziyah Sultana urged her father not to go on hunger strike, hoping the world listens to the cry of this Kashmiri child.”

The Chairperson urged that the world and human right organizations should take notice of this grave human right violation which deprives Yasin Malik of all fundamental and legal rights and pressed India to ensure his early and safe release.

However, she maintained that the Kashmiris’ struggle for the right of self-determination would continue and the draconian strong-arm tactics of the Indian government cannot dampen the courage of brave Kashmiri people and they would fight till their last breath to turn the dream of right to self-determination a reality.