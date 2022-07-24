100 dead, 57 injured in Balochistan rains: PDMA

At least 100 people have been killed and 57 others sustained injuries in rain-related accidents across the Balochistan province, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said.

Detailing the losses incurred during heavy rainfall in the province, the PDMA said that women, children and men were among 100 people killed in recent heavy rainfall in the province.

“Overall 6,063 houses were demolished while 550-kilometer road track along four major highways in the province also got damaged during the rainfall,” it said.

The authority further sharing the livestock losses said that 712 animals also died during the heavy downpour.

The Balochistan government has already imposed section 144 in the province amid forecasts of more heavy rains. According to the notification, under section 144, people will not be allowed to go for picnic at rivers, dams and other water bodies.

Swimming in rivers and water streams will also be banned, it said, adding that the ban will remain in place for a period of one month.

Moreover, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has provided relief goods to the province.

Amongst the items, family tents and de-watering pumps have been included to assist the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan in providing relief to the rain affectees.