41-member Punjab Cabinet take oath at Governor House

41-member Punjab Cabinet has taken oath tonight.

The cabinet members have been taken from the PML-N, PPP, JUI-F and other allied parties.

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman administered the oath to new cabinet members at Governor House.

The political pundits are seeing this development as pressure tactics in the background of the SC hearing regarding the Punjab Chief Minister’s election tomorrow.

Meanwhile, PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman contacted PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on the telephone and discussed the current political situation of the country.

Both leaders agreed to move together in the future.

On the other hand, the PML-N will reportedly launch a protest if the Supreme Court of Pakistan rules against the party in the case of the election of Chief Minister Punjab, Bol News reported.

Well-placed sources within PML-N informed that party supremo Nawaz Sharif has issued clear instructions to party leaders to not accept the verdict against them and protest over the decision.

The top court is expected to announce its decision over a case filed against the ruling of Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari who rejected ten votes of the PML-Q during the election of the chief minister, thereby allowing Hamza Shehbaz to retain the post.

According to reports, the PML-N is expected to protest across Punjab if the ruling goes against them and will adopt an aggressive stance over the matter. PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz is expected to launch a new campaign after the verdict is not in their favour.

