Our Staff Reporter

8 injured in clash over parking of vehicle

HYDERABAD – At least eight persons were injured in a clash over parking of a vehicle in Qasimabad area here on Saturday. In-charge Naseem Nagar police checkpost, Allah Dino Panhwar informed that the fight sparked after a servant of police SHO Mumtaz Brohi, who is currently posted in Thatta district, stopped a man from parking his car outside Brohi’s home.
According to Panhwar, four persons of both sides were injured in the clash. The injured, identified as Anwar Keerio, Haider Chandio, Saleh Jakhrani, Aijaz Talpur, Munawar Solangi, Nazeer Solangi, Bashir Solangi and Arif Solangi were taken to Liaquat University Hospital. Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

LCCI president for strong economic ties with ASEAN, SAARC, African region

Business

Pakistan’s exports to China up nearly 10.97pc year-on-year in H1 of 2022

Business

Business community briefed about potential of Amazon platform to promote business activities

Business

Gold price up by Rs900 to Rs146,300 per tola

Business

Solution to Pakistan’s economic problems lies in well thought-out economic reforms: EAG

Business

CPEC plays vital role in Pakistan’s future economic development, says Envoy

Business

Cambodia attracts $1.29b investment from China in H1 of 2022

Business

China reports fast H1 output growths across PV industrial chain

Business

Bank Alfalah, ACE Money Transfer give away Kia Sportage to six lucky remittance senders

Business

Global stocks mixed as Snap shares dive after earnings

1 of 1,618

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More