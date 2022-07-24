The war against terror, which lasted more than 10 years, took the lives of thousands of Pakistanis.

Now again, when European Union’s ambassador gently questioned ousted P.M, regarding permit of the surgical strike in Pak-territory by U.S troops. Mr Khan shockingly jolted him and nullified him by addressing absolutely not. Several fake political embodiments were erected to malign his vigorous step against slavery. Erected embodiments represented themselves as independent but, in fact, they were polluted ruthlessly. No doubt, this might heated U.S aggression appeasing some funding and maybe already prepared sanctions.

SAJID ALI NAICH,

Khairpur.