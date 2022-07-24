Admin foils 20 bids to smuggle wheat, flour; confiscates 13,128 bags

Rawalpindi-Rawalpindi district administration under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq confiscating 13,128 bags, foiled 20 bids to smuggle wheat and flour.

According to a district administration spokesman, crackdown was conducted under the supervision of DC Rawalpindi on the directives of Commissioner, Rawalpindi Noor ul Amin Mengal.

The food department and Rawalpindi district police impounded 20 vehicles loaded with wheat and flour which were involved in illegal transportation of wheat and flour. Deputy Director, Food Rawalpindi Division Shahid Yaqoob, District Food Controller, Rawalpindi Waheed Ahmed, District Food Controller Attock Abdul Majid and other officers took part in the crackdown. 10,183 wheat bags weighing up to 50 kg loaded on 17 vehicles and 3,055 flour bags weighing up to 20 kg loaded on three vehicles were confiscated.

As per directives of the court, the confiscated wheat and flour would be sold in the open market on the market rate, he added.

Tahir Farooq said that no one would be allowed to indulge in wheat and flour smuggling and strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the lawbreakers. He said the operation against wheat and flour smugglers would continue.

The DC said that the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.

