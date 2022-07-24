Bank Alfalah, ACE Money Transfer give away Kia Sportage to six lucky remittance senders

Karachi – Bank Alfalah, in partnership with ACE Money Transfer, is rewarding six lucky overseas Pakistanis for using legal remittance channels with a Kia Sportage Alpha SUVs. A promotional campaign in this regard was launched for customers sending remittances via ACE Money Transfer between April 1 and June 30, 2022 from the UK, European Union, Switzerland, Canada, and Australia to any of Bank Alfalah account or for cash pickup at any of its over 790 branches in the country. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Saad-ur-Rahman Khan, Group Head Bank Alfalah Corporate, Investment Banking & International Business, said: “A successful marketing campaign has come to a conclusion today as we show appreciation to our valuable customers for choosing Bank Alfalah to send their remittance. We hope to continue to be the choice for innovative and convenient solutions for our overseas Pakistanis and encourage them to remit money through legal channels.” Mr Rashid Ashraf, CEO of ACE Money Transfer, has reiterated his support of the campaign by saying: “ACE Money Transfer remains committed to facilitating overseas Pakistanis with fast, secure and convenient remittance options. We are excited to continue our partnership with Bank Alfalah in promoting legal channels of remittances to Pakistan.”