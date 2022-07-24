Berrettini crushes Thiem to meet top seed Ruud in Gstaad final

GSTAAD – Matteo Berrettini put the brakes on Dominic Thiem’s impressive return to the courts on Saturday crushing him 6-1, 6-4 to set up a clash with top seed Casper Ruud in the final of the Gstaad ATP tournament. The Italian world number 15, playing his first event since having to withdraw from Wimbledon with Covid, made short work of the 2020 US Open champion, putting him away in just 77 minutes. Defending champion Ruud also looked impressive as he swept past fourth-seeded Spaniard Albert Ramos 6-2, 6-0 in just over an hour to set up a clash of the top two seeds on Sunday. “I’m really happy with my performance,” said Berrettini, the 2018 champion in Gstaad. “I don’t think I gave him the time to play his game and that was the key today.”