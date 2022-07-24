China reports fast H1 output growths across PV industrial chain

BEIJING – China’s photovoltaic (PV) sector posted robust growth in the first half of this year with major links of the industrial chain registering year-on-year growth rates of over 45 percent. The half-year output of polysilicon, wafers, cells and modules expanded 53.4 percent, 45.5 percent, 46.6 percent and 54.1 percent year-on-year respectively, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Strong overseas market demands drove up the export volume and value of China’s PV products. The country’s PV exports totaled roughly 25.9 billion US dollars during the Jan–June period, surging 113.1 percent over one year ago, according to the ministry.