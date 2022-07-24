CM Murad orders cleaning of storm-water drains

KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday visited different storm water drains of the city at Chokora Nala at Gulistan-i-Jauhar and ordered to increase efforts for cleaning of storm-water drains. He was accompanied by Minister Information Sharjeel Inam Memon, Minister Local Government Nasir Shah and Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab. “Had he [Mr Zardari] indulged in horse trading in Punjab the PTI nominated candidate would not have bagged 186 votes, therefore the PTI leadership should apologies with Mr Zaradri,” This he said while talking to media on his last leg visit to different storm water drains of the city at Chokora Nala at Gulistan-i-Jauhar on Saturday. He was accompanied by Minister Information Sharjeel Inam Memon, Minister Local Government Nasir Shah and Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab. Murad Ali Shah said that the PPP President Asif Zardari was a leading politician of the country who has pursued the politics of reconciliation just to strengthen democracy and bring stability the country. “Chaudhry Shujaat was an ally of the PTI and due to his political differences with them [PTI leadership] he parted ways with them and stopped his party MPAs not to vote for the chief minister slot candidate nominated by Imran Khan,” he said and added this authority of the party head has been accepted by the supreme court.

Replying to a question, Mr Shah said that his government was keen to hold local bodies elections, but the Election Commission postponed them without their consent. “This is a baseless and unfounded allegation that the PPP and its government in Sindh had got the local bodies election postponed,” he said and added the next Mayor of the city would be from PPP and who would be made the Mayor would be decided by the party leadership.

To a question, Mr Shah said that the unfortunate incident at under construction Shadman Nullah in which a family met with a tragic incident had hurt him. “You know we were faced with natural calamity and in such a situation, people should avoid going out,” he said and added he was not defending the incident, but it was the time to protect the children and other family members by preferring to stay home.

A similar incident had happened near where a child had died while sticking up in a coal mine filled with rainwater. “We, being the heads of our families must protect our families in natural calamities like situation,” he said and expressed sympathy with the aggrieved families.

Zardari plays reconciliatory role for strengthening democratic process, says CM

Visit to city: The chief minister, keeping in view the forecast of heavy downpour, visited different areas of the city, particularly the on going cleanliness and repair work of storm water drains in Karachi.

Mr Shah visited KPT Nullah, Machhar Colony Nulla, a nulla located near city station, Mahmoodabad Nullan, Picher Nulla, two different nuyllas at Lyari, a nullah passing through Urdu Bazzar, Burns Road, Sindh Secretariat and other low lying areas and various others and gave necessary instructions to the local bodies officials deputed there.

Talking to the media, the chief minister brushed aside the impression of the local government’s failure to dispose of the rainwater. He said the rain was disposed of when it had stopped raining and people of the city appreciated the government efforts.

He said that the local bodies of the city had made necessary arrangements and measures for the heavy downpour being told to be received from tomorrow early morning at 5am.