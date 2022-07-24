Our Staff Reporter

Coalition govt demands ‘full court’ to hear all key cases

ISLAMABAD – The coalition government yesterday strongly demanded of the Chief Justice of Pakistan to conduct the full court hearing of the case related to the election of the Punjab chief minister.

The ruling allied parties unanimously in their joint declaration said that it will be fair that the full court comprising all judges of the Supreme Court should hear the Supreme Court Bar Association review petition, the present writ and other related petitions clubbed together and issue a verdict on it because these were very important national, political and constitutional matters.

Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari the other day had rejected 10 PML-Q votes after party chief Chaudhry Shujaat directed his lawmakers to vote in favour of Hamza Shahbaz, but they decided to support Pervez Elahi.

As a result, Elahi lost the crucial election, and he approached the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Due to resulting political instability, the nation was paying a heavy price, with the national economy at risk of bankruptcy and the people suffering from inflation, unemployment and poverty, it said. The declaration said that Imran Khan was repeatedly creating chaos in national politics with the aim to avoid accountability and conceal his corruption and gain power through backdoor.

The Constitution had drawn a clear line of separation of powers between the legislature, the judiciary and the administration, which an arrogant figure of anti-constitutional fascism was trying to erase, the government declaration said.

All ruling allies say it will be fair that full court should hear SCBA review petition and other related petitions as these are very important matters

It added that the Imran actually wanted to destroy Pakistan’s constitution, people’s right to rule and democratic system like the economy. This thinking and attitude had become a termite for the state system of Pakistan, the joint declaration said.

“Imran Khan’s attitude and thought are like a ‘termite’ eating away at Pakistan […] but the ruling coalition reiterates its commitment that there will be no compromise on the constitution, democracy and people’s right to rule,” they said.

They added that the coalition parties will move forward on every forum together and they will “fight against the darkness of fascism”.

The ruling coalition parties reiterated their commitment that there will be no compromise on the constitution, democracy and the right of the people to rule, all the coalition parties will move forward together in every forum and every field, and work hard to eradicate “the darkness of fascism”.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

LCCI president for strong economic ties with ASEAN, SAARC, African region

Business

Pakistan’s exports to China up nearly 10.97pc year-on-year in H1 of 2022

Business

Business community briefed about potential of Amazon platform to promote business activities

Business

Gold price up by Rs900 to Rs146,300 per tola

Business

Solution to Pakistan’s economic problems lies in well thought-out economic reforms: EAG

Business

CPEC plays vital role in Pakistan’s future economic development, says Envoy

Business

Cambodia attracts $1.29b investment from China in H1 of 2022

Business

China reports fast H1 output growths across PV industrial chain

Business

Bank Alfalah, ACE Money Transfer give away Kia Sportage to six lucky remittance senders

Business

Global stocks mixed as Snap shares dive after earnings

1 of 9,536

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More