Staff Reporter

DC claims providing subsidised flour

LAHORE – Deputy Commissioner Umar Sher Chattha has claimed that supply of subsidised flour has been ensured at around 1,100 sale points in the provincial capital. In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said a total of 160,081 flour bags, out of which 50,864 of 10-kg and 109,217 of 20-kg, had been provided to various sale points.

 

He added the price of a 10-kg bag of flour was fixed at Rs 490 and a 20-kg flour bag at Rs 980 by the Punjab government.

The deputy commissioner said that the district officers, assistant commissioners and price control magistrates had been directed to monitor supply and availability of the subsidised flour so that people could benefit from the government subsidy.

Meanwhile, Chattha directed allied departments to remain alert during rain and monitor the situation low lying areas of the provincial capital.

 

