Deputy Speaker’s ruling according to law and Constitution: Kaira

ISLAMABAD – Endorsing the deputy speaker Punjab Assembly Speaker ruling in the CM Punjab election, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira said the chair rejected the vote in the light of the apex court verdict.

“The Deputy Speaker’s ruling was according to the law and the constitution,” said Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira, addressing a press conference. He said the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker had rejected the vote of Pakistan Muslim League (Q) party members in light of the apex court decisions. The members of the political parties were bound to follow the decision of the party leadership and it was the prerogative of the party head to take decisions in the favour of its voters, he said. To a question about PTI’s protest, Kaira said PTI’s chief Imran Khan was trying to influence the courts by provoking its voters to get decisions in his favour . “He (Imran Khan) only accepted the decisions of his own choice,” he stated. About the current political scenario, advisor to Prime Minister said the Supreme Court should allow a full bench and give a comprehensive decision to avert other political crises.

He said parliamentary matters should be resolved in the parliament instead of going to the courts every time, but unfortunately it had now become a tradition to challenge the parliament’s ruling in the courts. To a question horse-trading in chief minister polls, he said many of the stories related to horse-trading published and broad casted on television were fabricated.