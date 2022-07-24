Staff Reporter

District administration to set up relief camps to deal with rain emergency situation

HYDERABAD – The district administration Hyderabad is setting up 29 relief camps in the district to deal with any emergency situation arising during the new spell of monsoon rains which is likely to continue till July 26. The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Friday wrote a letter to the officers of the College Education, School Education, District Health, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC), Provincial Buildings and Education Works departments to coordinate. He mentioned the names and locations of the relief camps in his letter and asked the officers to depute the concerned staff who would coordinate with the officials of the district administration to make necessary arrangements. The College and School Education officers were requested to depute the college and school principals to supervise the said arrangements. The administration is setting up 6 relief camps in the City, 11 in Latifabad, 4 in Qasimabad and 8 in Hyderabad talukas.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

LCCI president for strong economic ties with ASEAN, SAARC, African region

Business

Pakistan’s exports to China up nearly 10.97pc year-on-year in H1 of 2022

Business

Business community briefed about potential of Amazon platform to promote business activities

Business

Gold price up by Rs900 to Rs146,300 per tola

Business

Solution to Pakistan’s economic problems lies in well thought-out economic reforms: EAG

Business

CPEC plays vital role in Pakistan’s future economic development, says Envoy

Business

Cambodia attracts $1.29b investment from China in H1 of 2022

Business

China reports fast H1 output growths across PV industrial chain

Business

Bank Alfalah, ACE Money Transfer give away Kia Sportage to six lucky remittance senders

Business

Global stocks mixed as Snap shares dive after earnings

1 of 1,656

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More