News Desk

Elahi terms Punjab’s cabinet oath as SC verdict violation

Punjab Assembly speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday while reacting to Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz’s cabinet oath-taking ceremony said that a ‘ship-sized’ cabinet oath is a violation of the Supreme Court’s decision.

He said that the Trustee Chief Minister opened the mouth of the treasury of the Punjab government to save his post and one out of every three people has been made a minister.

Taking a dig at Punjab CM, he said today, that the cabinet oath is no less than a joke, adding that the Trustee Chief Minister is making a mockery of the Supreme Court’s order by giving 63 ministers or minister-like privileges.

He said that the swearing of the Punjab cabinet and the size of the cabinet cannot save these rulers, those rulers who are guilty of unconstitutional actions should also be held in contempt of court.

