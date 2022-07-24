Agencies

Gold price up by Rs900 to Rs146,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs900 per tola and was sold at Rs146,300 on Saturday against its sale at Rs145,400, the previous day in the local market. The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs772 and was sold at Rs125,429 against its sale at Rs124,657, whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs114,976 against its sale at Rs114,270, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1,580 and Rs1,354.60, respectively. The price of gold in international market increased by $4 and was sold at $1,728 against its sale at $1,724, the association reported.

