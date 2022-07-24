News Desk

Govt allows shipments of imported items despite ban: Miftah

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has announced that the government was allowing the imports of all items that have reached the ports by June 1 despite a ban on import of luxury items.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the finance minister said that even after the government banned certain luxury goods temporarily, many shipments of these items reached the ports.

“To avoid losses to importers, the government is allowing the imports of all items that have reached our ports by June 1 with a small surcharge,” Miftah Ismail wrote.

In another tweet, Miftah said he, along with MQM-P senior leader and Maritime Minister Faisal Subzwari were trying that the importers only have to pay “little or preferably no demurrage pr container detention charges.”

In May, the government unveiled an emergency economic plan and banned the imports of dozens of non-essential luxury items.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb conducted a press conference in Islamabad today to announce the economic plan of the PML-N government to cope with the financial challenges.

