Hamza sworn in as Punjab Chief Minister

LAHORE – Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, sworn in as Punjab Chief Minister on early Saturday during a solemn ceremony held at the Governor’s House here. He is the 19th Chief Minister of Punjab.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman administered oath to the incumbent Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif at the Darbar Hall with members of the provincial assembly, representatives from the armed forces, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Raah-e-Haq Party leadership, lawyers and members of the civil society in attendance.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal read the order of the appointment during the ceremony which started with recitation from the holy Quran.

Conspicuous among the guests were Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leaders Rana Muhammad Iqbal, Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan, federal minister Ahsan Iqbal, Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Khawaja Ahmed Hassan, Senator Rana Maqbool, MPAs from the PML-N and the allied political parties, Senior PPP and PML-N leadership, government functionaries and party workers. The party workers raised slogans hailing PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif at the end of the ceremony.