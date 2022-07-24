Hours-long power outages irk masses

Rawalpindi-Hours-long power loadshedding has irked citizens of different localities besides paralysing normal life and triggering water shortage.

The citizens are spending sleepless nights under open sky due to loadshedding. Power outage also triggered water shortage while doubling miseries of public.

The citizens threatened to launch protest demonstrations against IESCO for suspending electricity that too without any schedule or announcement.

The areas where intense loadshedding is being observed by WAPDA are including Adiala Road, Ali Town, Munawar Colony, Hill View, Mumtaz Market, Jarahi, Sadiq Town, Dhoke Niaz, Khatana, Kehkashan Colony, Dhoke Miran Mustafa, Dhoke Bahar Shah, Dhamial, Hayyal, Bunda, Nagyal, Chakri Road, Dhamial Hayyal Road, Siham, Zafar Plaza, Quaid-i-Azam Colony, Ahmedabad, Commercial Market, Murree Road, Saddar, Chah Sultan, Zafar Ul Haq Road, Haq Nawaz Road, Mohala Hukamdad, Sethi Colony, Asif Colony, Ammar Pura, New Abadi, Chah Sultan, Tehmasabad, Millat Colony, Qasim Abad and suburbs.

Talking to The Nation on Saturday, the residents of the localities said they were suffering electricity outages in sweltering heat. They said they were spending restless days and nights. They said power outages were creating severe troubles for children and patients. They urged the authorities concerned to look into the matter.

Zia Ahmed, a resident of Adiala Road, said power outage has paralysed normal life as citizens are facing water shortage due to non-functioning tube-wells.

He said that the people have to fetch clean drinking after from far flung areas. Hajra Bibi of Commercial Market was of view that PM Shehbaz Sharif had promised to end loadshedding in one month but he failed badly in materialising his promise.

She urged the government to end loadshedding immediately or else public will stage a protest demonstration on Murree Road.