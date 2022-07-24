Imran Khan summons important PTI meeting at Bani Gala

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran khan has summoned important party meeting in Bani Gala to deliberate on the Punjab Assembly situation and overall political scenario of the country.

Imran Khan would preside over the meeting in which the participants would hold consultation regarding the next PTI strategy vis-a-vis current political situation. They would also mull over Punjab Assembly situation.

The participants would hold conference on the PTI petitions which are sub judice in the Supreme Court. The huddle would consider suggestions regarding next general elections in the country.

The participants would also discuss anti-government campaign during the meeting.