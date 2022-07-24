News Desk

Imran Khan summons important PTI meeting at Bani Gala

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran khan has summoned important party meeting in Bani Gala to deliberate on the Punjab Assembly situation and overall political scenario of the country.

Imran Khan would preside over the meeting in which the participants would hold consultation regarding the next PTI strategy vis-a-vis current political situation. They would also mull over Punjab Assembly situation.

The participants would hold conference on the PTI petitions which are sub judice in the Supreme Court. The huddle would consider suggestions regarding next general elections in the country.

The participants would also discuss anti-government campaign during the meeting.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Call on the Prime Minister by SCO Secretary General

National

Judiciary is PML-N’s new target: Sheikh Rasheed

National

Ch Shujaat reveals why he opposed Parvez Elahi

Karachi

People’s bus service suspended for all routes in Karachi after rain

Islamabad

Nobody will be allowed to violate constitution, law: Marriyum

National

Pakistan expresses solidarity with Iran as floods kill at least 18

National

PM Shehbaz wishes speedy recovery to US President

Islamabad

President Arif Alvi proposed on Twitter to form a new govt

National

Man kills sister-in-law, neighbour for honour in Sheikhpura

National

Nawaz cracks Sri Lanka’s solid start in first session on opening day

1 of 10,229

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More