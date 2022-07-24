Our Staff Reporter

Interim bail of Moonis confirmed

LAHORE – A special court on Saturday confirmed pre-arrest interim bail of of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader and former federal minister Moonis Elahi in a case registered by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on charges of money laundering in a sugar scam. Special Court (Offence in banks) Judge Aslam Gondal conducted the proceedings on the bail application of the former minister who also appeared in the court  and got his attendance marked. The court confirmed the pre-arrest interim bail of Moonis Elahi, after hearing detailed arguments of the prosecution and defence. The FIA had registered a case against Moonis Elahi, Punjab Assembly Secretary M Khan Bhatti, M Nawaz Bhatti, M Ali, Mazhar Abbas, Makhdoom Omar Shehryar, Tariq Javaid and Wajid Khan Bhatti under Sections 109, 420, 468, 471, 34 of PPC.

 

read with 5(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act 1947 and 3/4 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010 in connection with the affairs of the RYK/Alliance Sugar Mills Group.

 

