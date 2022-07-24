Our Staff Reporter

Jail cop dies in roof collapse

LARKANA – A central prison cop Bhaghio Khan Khakhrani was injured when the roof of the main gate of Mari (bridge) collapsed while he was performing his government duty.
He was rushed to the emergency department of the Chandka Medical College Hospital where he breathed his last. His son Mujahid, brother Jurial, Mureed, cousin Rashid Khakhrani and others held a protest demonstration outside the hospital where they alleged that jail authorities had knowledge that the condition of Mari had deteriorated but despite that they deployed him there to perform his government job.
Jail authorities said that there are seven Maris (bridges) in the jail out of which three have been repaired and renovated during the on-going construction works and Bhaghio Khan was injured due to sudden collapse of one bridge who later on died in the hospital.
They said repair and renovation works in the Central Jail are being carried out for the first time after 40 years and repair of bridges is underway numberwise.
After necessary legal formalities his body was handed over to his heirs for final rites.

More Stories
Business

LCCI president for strong economic ties with ASEAN, SAARC, African region

Business

Pakistan’s exports to China up nearly 10.97pc year-on-year in H1 of 2022

Business

Business community briefed about potential of Amazon platform to promote business activities

Business

Gold price up by Rs900 to Rs146,300 per tola

Business

Solution to Pakistan’s economic problems lies in well thought-out economic reforms: EAG

Business

CPEC plays vital role in Pakistan’s future economic development, says Envoy

Business

Cambodia attracts $1.29b investment from China in H1 of 2022

Business

China reports fast H1 output growths across PV industrial chain

Business

Bank Alfalah, ACE Money Transfer give away Kia Sportage to six lucky remittance senders

Business

Global stocks mixed as Snap shares dive after earnings

1 of 1,618

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More