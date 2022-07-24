Jail cop dies in roof collapse

LARKANA – A central prison cop Bhaghio Khan Khakhrani was injured when the roof of the main gate of Mari (bridge) collapsed while he was performing his government duty.

He was rushed to the emergency department of the Chandka Medical College Hospital where he breathed his last. His son Mujahid, brother Jurial, Mureed, cousin Rashid Khakhrani and others held a protest demonstration outside the hospital where they alleged that jail authorities had knowledge that the condition of Mari had deteriorated but despite that they deployed him there to perform his government job.

Jail authorities said that there are seven Maris (bridges) in the jail out of which three have been repaired and renovated during the on-going construction works and Bhaghio Khan was injured due to sudden collapse of one bridge who later on died in the hospital.

They said repair and renovation works in the Central Jail are being carried out for the first time after 40 years and repair of bridges is underway numberwise.

After necessary legal formalities his body was handed over to his heirs for final rites.