Judiciary is PML-N’s new target: Sheikh Rasheed

Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Sunday took a jibe at the coalition government, saying that the PML-N is now targeting the “last hope of Pakistanis” — the judiciary.

Taking to Twitter, Rasheed said that Hamza Shahbaz has taken oath as the Punjab chief minister twice in one-and-a-half months and is preparing to do it a third time.

He said that the dollar has surged over Rs20 in a week, while Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has increased the levy on LPG as well.

“What could be an indication of a bigger economic crisis and political instability than this,” the former minister asked.

Reacting to a recent statement by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and political moves by Asif Ali Zardari, Rasheed said that both Fazl and Zardari have become agitated.

Fazl on Saturday had said that the coalition government has been told to follow instructions otherwise a crisis would be created for them. Speaking with Geo News, the PDM chief said that if institutions are quiet then there would be no crisis.

Meanwhile, Zardari had met PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on the eve of CM’s election, after which Hamza retained the seat of the chief executive, against PTI and its allies’ expectations.

Following the counting of votes on July 22, Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari, citing Article 63(A) of the Constitution, rejected 10 votes cast by PML-Q members. As a result, Hamza received 179 votes, while Elahi managed to bag 176 votes.

During July 22 ruling, Article 63(A) was applied after Shujaat wrote a letter to the deputy speaker saying that he had directed the party not to vote in anyone’s favour. According to the PTI, it was PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari who had convinced Shujaat.