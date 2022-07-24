Kashmir Accession Day

75 years ago, a resolution was passed under the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference with an agenda to vindicate the voices of Kashmiris in front of the Maharaja. The Kashmiris came to the conclusion that they wanted to join the state of Pakistan rather than India.

Going decades back to the partition of the Subcontinent, the 1947 plan presented by the then viceroy of India, Lord Mountbatten, was flawed in its inception. It did not resolve the issue of dividing assets between the two new-born states where one was undoubtedly more powerful than the other in every aspect that a sane human mind can perceive. The biggest issue was of princely states where the rules regarding the right of accession were vague and there was no clear path if any country resorted to violence to achieve its political aims.

By 1947, around all of 564 princely states of British India had decided their fate either in favor of India or Pakistan with the exception of one. That one princely state was ruled by Maharaja Hari Singh of the Dogra Raj at that time of partition. The main impediment behind this exception was the over-ambitious desires of the Maharaja to carve out independence for Jammu and Kashmir but soon he realised it was a mere utopia to aspire for independence at that juncture. After the realisation, Maharaja’s biases were attracted by the Congress leadership with whom he had some personal relationships too, pawing a path for India’s enforced occupation of the territory without inquiring about the will of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Maharaja, on the behalf of the people, signed an instrument of annexation with the Indian government which accorded Kashmiri some space to breathe. Fortunately enough, not the whole of Kashmir fell into Indian jaws as Muslims residing in the west of Jammu revolted against the Maharaja led to the most prominent uprisings which were backed by Pashtun fighters from Pakistan who stepped in to aid their fellow Muslim brethren leaving this land to be liberated, falling under Pakistan’s management until the whole conflict was resolved through the will of the people.

On the other hand, UN intervention established the temporary cease-fire line between both parties to the conflict and acknowledged Kashmir as a multi-lateral issue. The UN Commission on Pakistan and India proposed UNSC Resolution 47 and established the fact that the fate of Kashmir would be decided by a plebiscite in which the Kashmiris will self-determine their faith. Then in July 1949, an UN-brokered agreement led to the acceptance of the currently established line as a cease-fire line; not legally but operationally. Moving forward various dialogues occurred between the two states but none resulted in any substantial breakthrough.

There are many geopolitical and geographical factors which support the thesis that Kashmir shares more connectedness with Pakistan as compared to India. These lines of commonalities are found ranging from religion, social, cultural, and linguistic factors. This beautiful valley is home to many famous Holy mosques and ancient shrines like Hamdan mosque, Hazratbal mosque, and Hazrat Sheikh Noor-ud-Din Wali’s Charar-e-Sharif which depicts the faith in the very foundation of this heaven on earth. The majority of practicing Muslims in Kashmir belonging to both sects of Islam, Sunni and Shia offer their religious rituals despite the aggression of Indian forces.

Linguistic factors play a key role in the projection of one’s ideas and desires. Like Pakistan, Urdu, Shina, Balti, Potohari, and Pahari are spoken languages in Kashmir along with their mother language Kashmiri’. Shina and Balti connect the people of Kashmir with the Northern part of Pakistan and Potohari and Pahari link Kashmir with the Punjab belt of Pakistan. The culturally rich Kashmir is famous for its healthy appetite Bakar-Khani and Red beans which are also cooked in many parts of Pakistan. Moreover, Korma serves with dry fruits and kulcha is special cuisine that connects both regions. Not to miss, the Pink tea of Kashmir is a special addition to appetite, especially in winters in both regions Kashmir and Pakistan.

Kashmir still retains the legacy of its pure Kashmiri Pashmina Shawls dating from the 16 Century which is sold and worn by women and men across Pakistan and Kashmir. Apart from that hospitality is very common among the people and for which they are considered very good hosts. Traditional gatherings of families and communities add beauty to their simple lives. The majority of Kashmiri students are enrolled in Pakistani-known universities and colleges. They aim to return and prosper in their homeland with academic knowledge.

July 19 is celebrated in reminiscence of those voices of Kashmiris which were suppressed by the Maharaja and rising fascist Hindutva, extremist Hindu ideology. Kashmiris oriented their fate towards a state born for Muslims as both of them share more commonalities. Kashmiris hold the desire to be a part of greater Pakistan which was shattered and ended up in years of struggle for freedom and manumission. It’s the 75 anniversary of that decision and the desire for Kashmir’s accession to Pakistan. More than 90,000 Kashmiris sacrificed their lives for this cause. We should keep these struggles alive by acknowledging their sacrifices and continuing their dream of a state of Kashmir free of Indian aggression and barbarianism.