Levies Force 30 IOs trained in Quetta under UN program

QUETTA – United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime’s (UNODC) Criminal Justice and Legal Reforms Programme in collaboration with Balochistan Levies Force has successfully completed the 2nd batch of training on “Basic Investigation Skills” for Investigation Officers of the Balochistan Levies Force.

According to a statement issued on Saturday, the training was held from 18-22 July 2022 at the Levies Headquarters in Quetta comprising 30 investigation officers while earlier, the training for the first batch was held from 27 June-1 July 2022 for 34 investigation officers. Following the last training session on basic investigation skills, UNODC will commence training the same investigation officers on “advanced investigation skills” to build on their initial knowledge and skills acquired through the initial training. This landmark initiative aims to bring professional effectiveness and efficiency in the delivery of services by building on core competencies such as crime scene management, learning of advanced laws, investigation skills, handling of gender-based violence cases, community policing, and forensics evidence gathering.

Training programme focuses on stress management, professionalism

The training was broken down into modules to enhance the understanding of best practices and application of skills for effective and efficient investigation, interrogation, and interviewing of victims, witnesses, and suspects. The training programme also focused on stress management, professionalism, and a positive behavioural change while assuming duty.

In his concluding remarks, Qadir Bakhsh Pirkani, Director General Balochistan Levies Force stated, “We are thankful to UNODC for this training. It is imperative that we practice and become competent in the skills learned here. These specialized training sessions is a great opportunity to come by and we must ensure to implement this knowledge in the field.”

The trainees were satisfied with the skills learned and thanked UNODC for its continued efforts to support them in this essential learning process. The technical and material support to Balochistan Levies Force is provided under the Rule of Law Project funded by EUD.