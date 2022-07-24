LGH releases annual performance report

LAHORE – Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Sardar M Al-freed Zafar said that the Lahore General Hospital had treated over 2170000 patients in the Emergency/Outdoor Department during the last financial year under the policy of Punjab government. Presenting the hospital’s annual performance report, he said that medical and diagnostic facilities were provided to these patients. He directed the administrative doctors that every patient who comes to the LGH should be treated properly while steps should be taken for his recovery. “The LGH has a very good tradition in this regard and they need to take it further up while administrative doctors including the MS should also coordinate with the senior doctors of all departments so that no patient should face any difficulty,” he added.

Dr Zafar expressed satisfaction on the performance report of the hospital, saying they should continue to serve the suffering humanity with the same spirit, dedication and hard work and medical professionals should leave no stone unturned to make LGH an exemplary institute.

On this occasion, Emergency Department Focal Person Dr Laila Shafiq said that at least 1031642 patients were brought to the emergency from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. CT scans, operation equipment and other diagnostic tests were provided to them free of cost. MS Dr Khalid bin Aslam said that 1138405 patients were medically examined in the OPD while 74210 patients were admitted and treated at LGH. Similarly, 30925 different types of surgeries were performed and 18107 patients were given free dialysis. MS told that 5756 people underwent Gastroscopy and 2914 Fibro Scans, 737 patients benefited from Neuro Angiography, and 52561 CT Scans, and 1583 patients underwent radiation for kidney stones, 140670 patients underwent ultrasound and 85096 X-rays. MS Dr Khalid Bin Aslam, OPD Director Dr Asif Javed, Focal Person Emergency Dr Laila Shafiq, Deputy Chief Nursing Superintendent Ramzan Bibi, Nursing Superintendent Memoona Sattar, Dr Abdul Aziz and other doctors were also present on this occasion. All the participants expressed satisfaction over the annual performance report of different departments of the LGH and pledged to further improve it.