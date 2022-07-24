Man, 2 daughters killed in road mishap

TIMERGARA -A man and his six-year-old daughter along with a newborn baby girl were killed while ten others including women and children sustained injuries when their vehicle fell into a deep ravine at Shagai Maidan area of Lower Dir district on Saturday, said Rescue 1122 officials.

The rescue teams rushed to the accident site and shifted the injured to Lal Qilla and Timergara hospitals for treatment. Habib-ur-Rahman, a resident of Babagam and his daughter Habiba (6) were killed on the spot whereas Anaya (4 months) daughter of Rashid Ahmad succumbed to her injuries in the hospital.

Some of the injured persons are stated to be in serious condition.