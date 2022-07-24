News Desk

Man kills sister-in-law, neighbour for honour in Sheikhpura

A man murdered his sister-in-law and a neighbour in the name of honour in Sheikhupura on Sunday.

Reportedly, a man mercilessly killed his sister-in-law and a man residing in his neighbourhood in suspicion of establishing illicit relations between them in Mohallah Roshanpura, Sheikhupura.

DPO Faisal Mukhtar said that the B Division police reached the crime scene immediately and arrested the accused.

Police shifted the dead bodies to city morgue.

