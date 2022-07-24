Monsoon in Pakistan

The monsoon is a seasonal wind that takes place in Pakistan from July to September. It is a wind that blows according to seasons and brings rain with it. It starts from India and Bangladesh in the month of June till September which splits due to mountains and comes to Pakistan which does not allow winds to blow to the South. We say that Pakistan shares a border with India on the east side and the mountains of India are on the east side so how it splits and comes into Pakistan. According to the border system of India, Pakistan is located on the west side so that’s why the monsoon occurs in Pakistan.