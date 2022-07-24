Monsoon in Pakistan
|The monsoon is a seasonal wind that takes place in Pakistan from July to September. It is a wind that blows according to seasons and brings rain with it. It starts from India and Bangladesh in the month of June till September which splits due to mountains and comes to Pakistan which does not allow winds to blow to the South. We say that Pakistan shares a border with India on the east side and the mountains of India are on the east side so how it splits and comes into Pakistan. According to the border system of India, Pakistan is located on the west side so that’s why the monsoon occurs in Pakistan.
Monsoon has destroyed India and Bangladesh and now it is in Pakistan. It has destroyed Pakistan but brought a lot of happiness to Pakistan. In Balochistan, 10 people died due to flooding but the monsoon has created joy for the people. I am from Turbat where we get a little rain for a long period of time, so for us, it is an enjoyable event as we enjoy running in the rain and playing which creates happiness in our family. Monsoon is also beneficial for the Muslims as this time they would celebrate Eid in pleasant weather. I would like to thank God for a precious gift this summer season.
QAMBER AZEEM,
Balochistan.