More rain with wind, thundershower expected in various parts of country

ISLAMABAD – The Meteorological Department of Pakistan (Met) on Saturday forecast more rain with wind and thundershower in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 12 hours.

The more scattered heavy falls are likely to occur in South Punjab, lower Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and eastern Balochistan, it said.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad: 26 °C, Murree 16 °C, Lahore 27 °C, Karachi 29 °C, Peshawar and Gilgit 28 °C, while Quetta and Muzaffarabad 25 °C.