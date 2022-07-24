Mother-of-four slaughtered in Jhelum

Some unknown persons on Sunday murdered a married woman by slitting her throat in Jhelum.

According to police, some unidentified assailants broke into the house of a married woman in Jhelum and slit open her throat with a sharp-edged weapon. The slain woman had four kids and her husband lived abroad.

Police reached the crime scene and started collecting evidence. They sent the dead body to a morgue for post-mortem.

Police said that after completing necessary procedures, they would register a case and would arrest the accused as soon as possible.