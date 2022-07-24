Nawaz cracks Sri Lanka’s solid start in first session on opening day

Opener Oshada Fernando starred with a half-century before Pakistan ripped Sri Lanka’s dominating start to reduce the hosts on 96/2 at Lunch on the opening day of the second Test, here on Sunday.

Fernando and the skipper Dimuth Kurnaratne built a solid opening partnership of 92 runs before Mohammad Nawaz had the initial breakthrough for Pakistan.

The left-arm spinner dismissed Fernando in the 21st over after the right-handed batter completed his half-century.

Sri Lanka lost their second wicket just before Lunch as fielder Agha Salman run out Kusal Mendis on the non-striker end, dismissing him early for a mere 3 runs.

Skipper Kuranatane, however, remained not out on 28 and will resume the Sri Lankan first inning after Lunch.

Earlier, Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first against the touring side in the second Test.