Need to come out of shadows

What you call it otherwise not insanity if someone in the age of 21st century thinks about practical experiments of French Revolution or models of civil wars like US or Russia or even china experienced in past are still better and workable. While keeping all this in mind, we must analyse the economic and strategic outlook of the world. New world order was emerged soon after the end of WWII, poor and under developed nations working under economic colonisation were also connected with economically globalised world string .

Resultantly, we are living entirely a different world now a days, very different from the age of French or other revolutions, economically speaking, a world where we can drag out some experiences of these happening for life or national knowledge but cannot even think to repeat them practically. Any adventure or misadventure of such things will have drastic economic and diplomatic consequences. What happened in Sri Lanka is a living example of it.

Our leaders and people often talk about happenings in Sri Lanka, and unfortunately, idealise much of it without going into the results of this disaster.

No system change accrued there, though faces are changing but the problems and miseries of the masses are multiplying every day. No individual in Sri Lanka is looser but the whole people and the country, many people near to starvation with huge shrink of basic needs, country is begging for just $ 4 billion from IMF, as a last ditch effort to survive.

Our politicians should stop glorifying situations of Sri Lanka,

Afghanistan for their own political gains

Same is the case with Afghanistan , it may be taken as good example that both the then USSR and US could not accomplish their missions there, but what ground realities are there? No infrastructure left, no industry, no crops for the sustenance, more than one fourth of the population belongs to amputated or medically unfit people, and whole nation except few in Kabul are living in practical Stone Age with great miseries and having even no concepts of basic necessities. Our political leaders and people should stop glorifying situations regarding both the countries for their own political interests, must come into the world of realities instead of chanting mere slogans to capture people’s souls, and jointly think very seriously to sort out problems being faced by the country and masses.

–The author is News Editor in Nawa-i-Waqt, Lahore.