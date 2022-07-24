Our Staff Reporter

One killed, another injured in acid attack

KASUR – A youth was killed while another sustained serious injuries in acid attack in the limits of Alahabad police station on Saturday. According to police, the incident took place in Talwandi village where Sultan  Masih allegedly threw acid on Mano Masih (14) and Rafique Masih (35) over an old enmity. The family members shifted the victims to General Hospital Lahore for treatment from where security staff of the hospital informed the Alahabad police about the incident.  The police reached the hospital and started investigation. Police were conducting raids for the arrest of accused.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Coronavirus

Pakistan reports 532 COVID cases in single day

Business

LCCI president for strong economic ties with ASEAN, SAARC, African region

Business

Pakistan’s exports to China up nearly 10.97pc year-on-year in H1 of 2022

Business

Business community briefed about potential of Amazon platform to promote business activities

Business

Gold price up by Rs900 to Rs146,300 per tola

Business

Solution to Pakistan’s economic problems lies in well thought-out economic reforms: EAG

Business

CPEC plays vital role in Pakistan’s future economic development, says Envoy

Business

Cambodia attracts $1.29b investment from China in H1 of 2022

Business

China reports fast H1 output growths across PV industrial chain

Business

Bank Alfalah, ACE Money Transfer give away Kia Sportage to six lucky remittance senders

1 of 9,536

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More