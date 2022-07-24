Anadolu

Over 1,700 killed in Portugal, Spain by ferocious Europe heat wave: WHO

Described as “unprecedented, frightening, and apocalyptic,” the ongoing heat wave in Europe has claimed more than 1,700 lives in Portugal and Spain alone, the regional chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.

The situation points again to the “desperate need for pan-European action to effectively tackle climate change – the overarching crisis of our time that is threatening both individual health and the very existence of humanity,” Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, said in a statement.

“For this to happen, governments need to demonstrate political will and genuine leadership in implementing the global Paris Agreement on climate change, with collaboration replacing division and empty rhetoric,” he said.

Kluge noted that wildfires, known for their disastrous impact in southern Europe, are now occurring as far north as Scandinavia, while fires in London this week have destroyed 41 homes.

“This scorching summer season is barely halfway done,” he said.

“Climate change is not new. Its consequences, however, are mounting season after season, year after year, with disastrous outcomes.”

The WHO regional chief explained that extreme heat exposure often exacerbates pre-existing health conditions.

“Heatstroke and other serious forms of hyperthermia – an abnormally high body temperature – cause suffering and premature death. Individuals at either end of life’s spectrum – infants and children, and older people – are at particular risk,” he said.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

Monkeypox: WHO declares highest alert over outbreak

International

Google fires software engineer claiming AI chatbot is sentient

International

SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission

International

Twitter says Musk ‘uncertainty’ hurting revenue

International

Ukraine’s camera-shy first lady steps onto global stage

International

Irish ex-soldier jailed for 15 months for joining IS in Syria

International

Kyiv says will only sign grain deal with Turkey, UN

International

Russian air strike on Syria kills seven: monitor

International

Droupadi Murmu elected India’s president

International

New Sri Lanka president sworn in, eyeing unity government

1 of 2,854

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More