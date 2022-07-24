Pak vs SL: Nauman Ali to replace Shaheen Afridi in final Test

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam Saturday announced that Shaheen Shah Afridi will be replaced by Nauman Ali in the final Test of the series against Sri Lanka tomorrow.

Talking about Shaheen’s replacement, Babar said that the former’s absence will be felt highly but they have included spinner Nauman Ali to fill in his place.

On the fourth day of the first Test, Shaheen experienced fitness issues and underwent a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan in his leg, the spokesperson for the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed.

The pacer led a strong bowling attack against Sri Lanka in the first Test and took four wickets on the first day of the opening Test.

“Shaheen is our main bowler who provides us early breakthroughs. Unfortunately, he is injured so we have included Nauman Ali looking at the conditions here,” shared Babar.

The skipper said that the team will go with two pacers tomorrow and try to continue its match-winning performance.