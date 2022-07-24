Pakistan deals twin blows to Sri Lanka in first Test

Pakistan delivered twin blows to Sri Lanka as the hosts went for lunch losing two quick wickets during the first day of the second cricket Test being played at Galle International Stadium in Galle on Sunday.

Sri Lankan openers Oshada Fernando and captain Dimuth Karunaratne made a solid start and put on 92 runs. However, just before the lunch break, Fernando who made a well-deserved 50 studded with three sixes and four fours was caught behind by wicketkeeper Rizwan off the bowling of spinner Muhammad Nawaz.

Four runs later, Kusal Mendis was run out by a direct throw from Agha Salman.

The hosts went to lunch at 96 for two.

Earlier, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat in the second Test match against Pakistan which have an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

The Pakistan side made two changes in their squad as Fawad Alam and Nauman Ali replaced Azhar Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi. Shaheen Afridi has been ruled out of the second Test due to a knee injury.