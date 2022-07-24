Pakistan expresses solidarity with Iran as floods kill at least 18

The government on Saturday extended heartfelt condolences on behalf of the country and its people to Iran on the loss of precious lives and material damage as a result of floods in the southern Fars province.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families, and we wish speedy recovery to those injured as a result of this natural disaster,” read a statement by the Foreign Office.

“We stand in solidarity with the government and people of Iran at this moment of grief,” the statement added.

At least 18 people were killed in flash floods caused by heavy rains in Iran’s southern province of Fars, state media said on Saturday.

Khalil Abdollahi, head of the province’s crisis management department, said heavy rains near Soltan Shahbaz village in Estahban caused flooding from the Rodbal Dam.

He said 55 people had been rescued in the flood which submerged 15 cars. A number of people were still missing.

Estahban is about 170 kilometres (105 miles) south of Shiraz, the capital city of Fars Province.